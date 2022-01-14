Constance Carrico

Constance Carrico

July 23, 1946–Jan. 12, 2022

 

Constance Kay Carrico, 75, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born July 23, 1946, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Homer and Lily Falls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Falls; and one sister, Francis Jenkins.

Constance is survived by her loving husband, Gary Carrico; one son, Kevin Carrico, of Coal Grove; and one sister, Patricia Woody.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

