Donna McClellan

Donna (Stapleton) McClellan, 82, of Franklin Furnace, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, in Portsmouth.

Funeral Services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jared Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Friends may call 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the McClellan family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.