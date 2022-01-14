Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

• 20 chocolate cream-filled cookies

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup smooth peanut butter

• 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 cup whipping cream

• Chocolate syrup

Remove cream filling from chocolate cookies; set aside. With rolling pin, finely crush chocolate cookies.

In medium bowl, combine finely crushed cookies with melted butter. Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate; chill while preparing filling.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add reserved cookie cream filling, peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk; beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla extract.

In medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Mix until combined. Pour into crust. Chill 4 hours, or until set. Drizzle chocolate syrup over pie before serving.

