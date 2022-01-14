Lady Dragons use long-range shooting to top Lady Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE— It’s all about the 3s.

The Fairland Lady Dragons made 10 more 3-pointers as they beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 64-33 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

After making 10 3-pointers in a win over South Point on Monday, the Lady Dragons duplicated the feat as five different players hit from behind the arc.

Tomi Hinkle had 19 points including a pair of 3-pointers to lead Fairland (12-, 9-0). Bree Allen had two 3-pointers as she scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, Reece Barnitz led the team with three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Kamryn Barnitz had a pair of triples and Kylee Bruce added one.

Bruce only had 7 points but she finished with 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Portsmouth (6-8, 2-7) made six 3-pointers with Ayonna Carr making 2 bombs as she and Daysha Reid had 10 points each. Amya Carr, McKynna Jarvis and Nia Trinidad all made a 3-pointers.

Allen and Hinkle each hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points while Reece Barnitz had 4 points to give Fairland a 14-7 first quarter lead.

Reid and Amya Carr had 2 points each and Ayonna Carr hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans.

Reece and Kamryn Barnitz had 3-pointers and Hinkle added 2 baskets as the Lady Dragons doubled up the score 30-15 at the half.

Ayonna Carr scored 5 points as she and Amya Carr each had 3-pointers.

Reece Barnitz drained a pair of 3-pointers, Kamryn Barnitz had a trey and Allen hit a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 at the foul line as the lead ballooned to 50-20.

Portsmouth wouldn’t quit as Fairland outscored the Lady Trojans just 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Hinkle dropped in a 3-pointer and had 6 total points while Bruce had a 3-pointer for the Lady Dragons.

Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Trinidad and Jarvis knocked down triples for Portsmouth.

Fairland will play Peebles Saturday in the Dragons’ Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

Portsmouth 7 8 5 13 = 33

Fairland 14 16 20 14 = 64

PORTSMOUTH (3-8, 2-7): Emily Cheatham 1 0 0-0 2, Nia Trinidad 0 1 0-0 3, Daysha Reid 2 1 3-4 10, Lexie Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 2 0-0 10, Syd Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 0 1 0-0 3, Amya Carr 1 1 0-2 5. Totals: 6 6 3-6 33. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: Am. Carr.

FAIRLAND (12-2, 9-0): Reece Barnitz 2 3 0-0 13, Bree Allen 3 2 4-4 16, Tomi Hinkle 6 2 1-2 19, Kamryn Barnitz 0 2 1-2 7, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 2 1 0-2 7. Totals: 14 10 6-10 64. Rebounds: 22 (Bruce 8, Allen 7). Assists: 12 (Bruce 7, Allen 2, Hinkle 2). Steals: 6 (Bruce 4). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.