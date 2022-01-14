Lady Fighting Tigers get by Lady Panthers in defensive battle

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The points may have been at a premium, but there was plenty of defense to go around.

In a defensive battle, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers downed the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 26-16 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Ironton took an 8-2 lead in the first quarter as Kirsten Williams and Chasity Cecil each drained 3-pointers while Isabel Morgan added a basket.

Ironton (8-7, 5-4) had just one basket in the second quarter with Teegan Carpenter scoring while Robin Isaacs had 4 of Chesapeake’s 5 points and it was 10-7 at the break.

Williams hit another trifecta and scored 5 points while Cecil hit her second trey as Ironton extended its lead to 18-11.

Kandace Pauley scored 4 points in the third quarter including a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers (4-8, 2-6).

In the fourth quarter, Morgan went 4-for-4 at the down the stretch to seal the win. Emerson White had a big 3-pointer as Ironton outscored the Lady Panthers 8-5.

Pauley scored 4 more points before fouling out.

Williams led Ironton with 8 points with Morgan and Cecil getting 6 each and Carpenter 5.

Pauley had 8 points — all in the second half — to place Chesapeake.

Ironton will host Greenup County on Monday while Chesapeake entertains New Boston on Saturday and Green on Monday.

Ironton 8 2 8 8 = 26

Chesapeake 2 5 4 5 = 16

IRONTON (8-7, 5-4): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 1-2 5, Chasity Cecil 0 2 0-0 6, Kirsten Williams 1 2 0-0 8, Isabel Morgan 1 0 4-4 6, Emerson White 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 5 5-6 26. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-8, 2-6): Kandace Pauley 1 1 3-4 8, Robin Isaacs 2 0 0-2 4, Emily Duncan 0 0 1-2 1, Kate Ball 1 0 1-4 3, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 1 5-12 16. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: Pauley.