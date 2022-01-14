Lady Pointers finally win the close one

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — And this time the South Point Lady Pointers joined Joe Burrow and got the cigar.

After losing several close games this season, the Lady Pointers finished on the good end of a one-point game as they edged the Minford Lady Falcons 39-38 on Thursday.

“We were finally able to get over the hump and win a close game,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams. “It was a great team defensive effort and Karmen (Bruton) carried us on the offensive end.”

Emma Saddler nailed a 3-pointer, Bruton had 3 points while Liz Ermalovich and Sarah Mitchell had 2 points each as South Point led 10-9 after the first quarter.

Lexi Conkel had 4 points for Minford.

Bruton drained a pair of 3-pointers and Saratina Jackson added a triple in the second quarter, but Maggie Risner scored 6 points, Lindsee Williams 5, Ava Cronin 4 points and Kynedi Davis had a 3-point as Minford took a 27-19 lead at the half.

South Point rallied in the second half as the defense limited Minford to only 11 points after the break.

The Lady Pointers took a 33-32 lead after the third quarter as Bruton took over on offense.

The senior guard had a 3-pointer, a pair of foul shots and a couple of baskets for 9 of the Lady Pointers total in the quarter. Saddler also busted a triple in the quarter.

Conkel hit a 3-pointer for Minford.

South Point only got a couple of baskets from Jackson and one from Keona Jones in the fourth quarter, but it was enough to match Minford’s total and make the lead stand up for the win.

Bruton finished with a game-high 18 points for South Point (5-6).

Minford (5-6) was led by Williams with 11 points.

South Point will host Portsmouth next Wednesday.

Minford 9 18 5 6 = 38

South Point 10 9 14 6 = 39

MINFORD (5-7): Maggie Risner 4 0 0-0 8, Ava Cronin 1 0 2-4 4, Bella Reffit 2 0 1-4 5, Kynedi Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Lexi Conkel 2 1 0-0 7, Lindsee Williams 4 0 3-4 11, Marlee Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2 6-14 38. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (5-6): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Liz Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Camille Hall 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 0 0 2-2 2, Emma Saddler 0 2 0-0 6, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Karmen Bruton 3 3 3-6 18, Sartatina Jackson 2 1 0-0 7, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 8 5-8 39. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.