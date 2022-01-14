Lady Vikings use strong defensive effort for victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Call the district attorney. The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings have two candidates for your office.

The Lady Vikings used a stellar defensive effort along with a balanced offense to beat the Green Lady Bobcats 56-30 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

Lady Vikings coach Shannon Pierce had praise for his team especially the defensive effort by Desiree Simpson and Kylee Thompson.

“We played really well, especially on defense. Desiree did a good job on (Anna) Knapp and Kylee did a good job on (Kasey) Kimbler,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“Offensively we only had eight turnovers and we were pretty balanced.”

Thompson had a game-high 19 points to pace the Lady Vikings’ balanced offense. Jenna Malone and Simpson had 9 points each and Jordan Ellison added 8.

Simpson ansi had 8 rebounds, 4 assist and 3 steals while Malone had 4 assists and Ellison had 3 steals.

Green (4-6, 3-4) was led by Kimbler with 17 points but only 5 in the first half.

Thompson got the Lady Vikings started in the first quarter with a 3-pointer as she scored 8 points while Jenna Malone had 5 points and Hailee Gordon knocked down a 3-pointer and the lead was 18-6.

Kimbler hit a 3-pointer and had 4 points while Emily Brady added a basket for Green’s total.

Simpson took over and scored 7 points with Thompson adding 4 and the defense limited Green to just 3 points as the lead grew to 32-9 at the half.

Kaylee Christian’s bucket and a foul shot by Kimbler accounted for Green’s scoring in the quarter.

Thompson drained her second triple and scored 7 points in the third quarter and Malone added 4 more as the Lady Vikings extended the lead to 45-18.

Kimber had 6 points and both she and Knapp hit 3-pointers for Green.

Allie Day had a 3-pointer while Jordan Ellison and Abby Otsby scored 4 points each for the Lady Vikings in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bobcats had four 3-pointers in the quarter with Kimbler netting 2 and Mylee Hunt and Brady one each.

Green goes to Chesapeake on Monday and Symmes Valley will host South Gallia on Wednesday.

Green 6 3 9 12 = 30

Sym. Valley 18 14 13 11 = 56

GREEN (4-6, 3-4): Anna Knapp 0 1 0-0 3, Kasey Kimbler 1 0 4 3-6 17, Kaylee Christian 1 0 0-0 2, Emily Brady 1 1 0-1 5, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Hunt 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 7 3-7 30. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (11-6, 9-1): Jenna Malone 4 0 1-2 9, Allie Day 0 1 0-0 3, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 3 0 2-4 8, Desiree Simpson 4 0 1-2 9, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 6 2 1-2 19, Hailee Gordon 0 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 2 0 1-2 5, Jayda Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4 6-12 56. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.