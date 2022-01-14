New tandem leads Panthers by Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Panthers seem to be playing scoring roulette.

Levi Blankenship usually has plenty of points, but it seems the rest of the Panthers’ team takes turns having a big game.

It happened again on Friday as Ben Bragg scored 21 points and Blankenship scored 19 to lead the Chesapeake Panthers to a 67-59 Ohio Valley Conference win of the Rock Hill Redmen.

Dannie Maynard added 10 points as the Panthers improved to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the OVC.

Owen Hankins led the Redmen (5-6, 2-5) with 17 points while Brayden Adams scored 14 and Noah Doddridge got 10.

Hankins scored 8 points, Adams hit trey and had 5 points while Trenton Williams buried a trifecta for the Redmen who went 21-19 first quarter lead.

Levi Blankenship scored 9 points and Dannie Maynard 7 points and each hit a 3-pointer to keep the Panthers nipping at the Redmen heels.

But the Redmen offense cooled in the second quarter with only 10 points, 4 from Lane Smith.

Chesapeake (7-3, 4-3) rallied to take the lead at 32-31 at the half as Blankenship scored 6 points, Ben Bragg 4 and Maynard 3.

In the third quarter, Bragg, Austin Henderson and J.D. Daniels all knocked down 3-pointers and Braxton Oldaker scored 4 points as the Panthers extended their lead to 49-45.

Adams hit another triple and scored 9 points while Hankins was 3-for-4 at the line in the quarter.

Bragg took over in the fourth quarter with 9 points and Daniels hit another trifecta and scored 5 points as the Panthers outscored the Redmen 18-14.

Williams had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Hankins scored 4 points and Noah Doddridge was 3-of-4 at the line.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake visits Portsmouth and Rock Hill will host Ironton.

Rock Hill 21 10 14 14 = 59

Chesapeake19131718=67

ROCK HILL (5-6, 2-5): Noah Doddridge 1 1 5-6 10, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Hankins 6 0 5-8 17, Brayden Adams 4 2 0-0 14, Jason McFann 0 0 0-0 0, Trenton Williams 1 2 0-0 8, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 2 0 2-2 6, Lane Smith 2 0 0-4 4. Totals: 16 5 12-20 59. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (7-3, 4-3): Caleb Cox 0 0 2-2 2, Levi Blankenship 6 1 4-4 19, Dannie Maynard 2 1 3-5 10, J.D. Daniels 1 2 0-0 8, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Henderson 0 1 0-0 3, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 0-0 4, Ben Bragg 8 1 2-3 21. Totals: 19 6 11-14 67. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.