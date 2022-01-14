Robin Henderson

Robin Henderson

Robin Dee Henderson, 62, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

