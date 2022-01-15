EDITORIAL: Profile is coming soon

The culmination of almost five months of writing stories, selling advertisements and designing pages for The Tribune’s largest special section of the year will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 with the publication of the newspaper’s annual Profile edition.

This year’s theme is “Live, Work, Play – Lawrence County,” and we are highlighting homes, businesses, festivals and more from across the area. These are some of the things that have made generations of residents and transplants alike choose to live, work, and play here in Lawrence County.

We have enjoyed getting out and seeing all the good things happening, and we encourage you to take the time to read through the pages. Hopefully these stories will lead you to revisit some of your favorite businesses and events, or even try something new.

There will be around 20 stories in the publication — all of varied topics, including business, family, history, neighbors and community. Many topics that will be covered were submitted by readers like you.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts about the section and hope you enjoy it.