Property transfers

• Timothy D. Hopkins and Ruth M. Hopkins to Suzanne M. Almekinder, Ironton, $66,950

• Everett D. Jenkins Jr. and Brenda L. Jenkins to Stephen Duane Barker Jr. and Ronnie Lee Schelling, Kitts Hill, $205,000

• Justin E. Whitworth and Miriam L. Whitworth to Marina Drus, Ironton, $350,000

• Ailence Chinn to Heather R. Miller, Perry, $83,000

• Stephen Brent Wilson and Julie M. Wilson to Elizabeth A. Robert, Ironton, $90,000

• Justin D. Lavender to Virginia Lynn Jenkins, Ironton, $105,000

• Patrio D. Tismo Revocable Living Trust to Tara McKnight and Cory L. McKnight, Ironton, $265,000

• Ironton Country Club AKA Ironton Country Club Inc. to Jason Tate Bennington, Elizabeth, $201,773

• Steven C. Blair and Mary T. Blair to Robert Anthony Cline and Taylor Nicole Cline, Ironton, $77,000

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series to Clarkson Properties LLC, Proctorville, $49,500

• Shawn Aaron Johnson and Sabrina Ann Johnson to Joshua Wilkerson and Brittany Wilkerson, Fayette, $5,080

• Jeffrey Lee Bennett and Kelli Jo Bennett to Sharon Lea Barnett, Proctorville, $89,900

• Stacey L. and Richard D. Lemaster Jr. to Miranda Wells, South Point, $125,000

• Linda Lou France AKA Linda Lou Ward AKA Linda Lou Bowen to Michael C. White and Linda J. Young-White, Crown City, $15,000

• Ethan M. Baer and Sara Jo Baer to Lock Hames Ausmus, Ironton, $119,000

• Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, an Ohio non-profit corporation to Kinley Signs, South Point, $675,000

• Francis W. McGuire to Interstate Exchange LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, South Point, $1,450,000

• Robert J. Sheffey to Jessica R. Breece, Ironton, $89,000

• George A. Disney and Julie B. Disney to Allison P. Fields and Eric M. Fields, Ironton, $365,000

• Leona J. Cartmell to GMK Homes LLC, Coal Grove, $60,000

• Stephen P. Ash and Joyce E. Ash to Kevin J. and DruAnn S. Keairns, Willow Wood, $120,000

• Lyle E. Sowards and Amanda Sue Sowards and Berdina H. Sowards to Gary L. Webb and Aletha L. Webb, Proctorville, $190,000

• Brandon Black and Heather L. Black to Jack C. Simmons II and Paula K. Simmons, Scottown, $11,000

• Edward A. Neel II and Lindsey Neel to Joshua Dierdorff and Shelli Dierdorff, Chesapeake, $152,000

• Bradly Garth Sturgill to Stephen Pyatt and Bonnie Pyatt, Ironton, $187,500

• Matthew R. Monteville and Christinia Monteville to Brennan Gage Rhoades and Taylor Rhoades, Proctorville, $294,000

• Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Johnathan S. Turley and McKenna R. Turley, South Point, $159,000

• Timothy E. Lauder to Harry S. Fox and Sharon K. Fox, Proctorville, $179,000

• Jerry M. Stephens and Mary C. Stephens to Park Avenue Real Estate LLC, South Point, $75,000

• James D. Hayes and Debra S. Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, Chesapeake, $86,500

• Nicholas Smith to Celinie E. Williams and Charles E. Jordan Jr., Upper, $9,000

• Michelle Carrico, granting her ½ interest to Erin Edens, Coal Grove, $12,000

• David Booth to William Harmon and Kayla Harmon, Lawrence, $3,822

• Richard E. Gnesda Jr. and Scott Bush to Linda M. Godown, South Point, $159,900

• Annette Massie et al to Hieronimus LLC, Ironton, $2,300

• Thomas Edgar Billing and Kristina L. Billing to Scioto County Counseling Center Inc., Ironton, $85,000

• Lisa Daniels to Christopher Reese, Proctorville, $196,000

• James H. Warner III and Robynn L. Warner to Real Alternative Properties LLC, Proctorville, $135,000

• Pauline and Steven M. Bragg to Carmen E Zuccarelli and Kathy Zuccarelli, Proctorville, $161,000

• Edgar Ellis Bentley and Carolyn Sue Bentley to Andrew Leeland Stamper and Megan Shawn Stamper, Chesapeake, $135,000

• Cornerstone Properties Plus LLC to September Townes LLC, Chesapeake, $25,000

• Angel R. Smith to Scott Allen Murray, Ironton, $140,000

• Rebecca Lambert and Warren E. Lambert to David E. Tipton and Misty D. Tipton, Kitts Hill, $199,000

• The Peggy Joan George Revocable Trust Agreement to Ronald Keith Davis and Chrysandra Cremeens, Ironton, $12,000

• Thomas W. Shepherd Jr. and Virginia M. Shepherd to Tommy R. Shepherd and Kristen M. Shepherd, Mason, $80,000

• Christopher L. Detamore to Aug Property Investments LLC, Proctorville, $230,561

• Greystone Properties LLC to Nicole Pyles, Proctorville, $299,900

• Charles Ferris AKA Charles D. Ferris to Scottown Land Group LLC, Scottown, $40,000

• Levi Hostetler and Lydia Hostetler to Christopher Jaosn Wallis, Mason, $115,000

• Gary and Kayla Moore Jeffrey S and Judy Fields to Tiffany Spears, Coal Grove, $229,000

• Brett Smith AKA Brett A. Smith and Mary Smith to Mack A. Wright, Proctorville, $175,000

• Jeffrey D. Yamanaka and Sherri L. Yamanaka to Jordan L. Hieronimus and Desiree Hieronimus, Kitts Hill, $115,000

• Bethany and Ricky Young Jr., Casey Goodrich and Chadwick Goodrich to Glenda M. Piatt, Ironton, $110,000

• Kimberly Jones Weant and David Weant and Karli Fulks to Danny J. Holschuh and Freddie L. Hayes Jr., Proctorville, $20,000

• Christine Marie Wise and David Wise to Christopher L. Warboy Sr. and Melissa K. Warboy, Proctorville, $115,000

• Jeffrey Z. Joy and Trisha D. Finley NKA Trisha D. Joy to Daniel L. Murphy and Whitney L. Murphy, South Point, $120,000

• Brian and Brenda Roach to Paul A. Malone III and Hannah D., Kitts Hill, $139,900

• Tony B. and Wendy Lee Boster, Donna Nance, April and Melvin McCallister to Peggy Lynn Catalogna and Jeremy Charles Catalogna, Proctorville, $124,000

• Lisa Provost to Harold Scott Jr. and Angie M. Scott, Proctorville, $505,000

• Joshua McKenzie to Caden Welch, Waterloo, $150,000

Fred James Jenkins AKA James Jenkins to Jonah and Katie Cox and Steven Mays Jr., Kitts Hill, $60,000

Fred James Jenkins AKA James Jenkins and Janice Lee Jenkins to Jonah and Katie Cox and Steven Mays Jr., Kitts Hill, $40,000

Kierra Kerns and Courtney Kerns to Kierra Kerns, Chesapeake, $40,000

Peoples Bank to Matthew Brown, Coal Grove, $33,000

Everett D. Jenkins Jr. Et Al to Everett D. Jenkins Jr. and Brenda Jenkins, Kitts Hill, $150,000

Robert G. Payne, as a Successor Trustee of Nazlie M. Payne Trust to Drew W. Mains and Elizabeth Mains, Ironton, $139,900

Jerry Bruce Collier and Helen M. Collier to Robert E. Chisler and Anna J. Chisler, Fayette Township, $17,000

The unknown heirs or real estate beneficiaries of James Gumbert, deceased to Talbot Creek LLC, Ironton, $46,100

John D. Newman and Mary L. Newman to Zachary Thomas Jackson Hall, Ironton, $130,000

Suzanne L. Weekley and Daniel A. Weekley to Mallary K. Rist, Ironton, $118,000

Robert Bradley and Debbie Lynn Bradley to Jacob A. Sexton and Summer B. Sexton, Kitts Hill, $129,900

Linda M. Sharp and Anthony Sharp to Brian Preston, Ironton, $18,000

Jennifer Lemasters and Brandon Lemasters to Christopher and Katelyn Woodall, South Point, $197,000

Jarred Perdue and Jessica Perdue to Skyler Bennett and Daisha Scott, Proctorville, $310,000

Steven C. Thompson and Carley Thompson to Jon R. Voitelle Jr., Proctorville, $210,000

Lee Roy Ramey and Sheila Ramey to Logan Medley and Emily Medley, Proctorville, $130,000

CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, Ironton, $27,250

Anthony and Amy McQuaid to Ernest Chad Fuller, Proctorville, $608,316

Morton K. Willis and Betty L. Willis to Cynthia S. Derifield, Douglas K. Willis and Todd D. Willis, Coal Grove, $50,000

Allman Rental Properties Inc to Mark and Cynthia Butcher, South Point, $39,000

James N. Estep and Patricia E. Estep to Andrew Sanders and Kesha Sanders, Coal Grove, $20,000

Kenneth Preston and Connie S. Preston to Jacob A. Blagg and Brooklyn A. Blagg, South Point, $160,000

Tara Bailey NKA Tara McKnight and Cory McKnight to Lawrence County Recovery, $145,000

Theodore L. Stapleton and Ladonna Stapleton to Alexander Williamson and Carrie Lace Williamson, Chesapeake, $54,300

Lisa Sargent and John M. Sargent to Alaisha and Arthur Daniels, Chesapeake, $5,000

Lisa Sargent and John M. Sargent to Bring It Back Properties LLC, Chesapeake, $78,250