S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G it out at bee

Open Door School hosts annual event

COAL GROVE — Students from five classes took part in Open Door School’s spelling bee on Thursday.

It was a return for the annual event, which did not take place last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Altogether 14 contestants, from the elementary, middle school and high levels participated. Students were given the option of spelling the word aloud, writing it on a white board or using a keyboard, whatever their level of comfort was.

The bee went on for nearly an hour and a half, with most contestants lasting its duration.

Ethan Rowen, who finished third in the high school category, answered so many words correctly, by the time he was eliminated he asked the judges, “Am I out?”

When told he could sit with the audience at that point, he replied, “Nice!”

Words were read by Malina Justice, a teacher of the high school level at the school. Students who placed in each category were awarded a certificate, trophy and facsimile cash.

Winners were:

Elementary school:

• First place – Lillian Thomas

• Second place – Kyle Ward

Middle School:

• First place – Wesley Fitzpatrick

• Second place – Brooklyn Eddy

High School:

• First place – Austin Stapleton

• Second place – Konnor Patrick

• Third place – Ethan Rowen – Third place