School news

Local resident named to Berea College Dean’s List

BEREA, Ky. —Caitlynn Johnson, a resident of Proctorville, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea’s student labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books and board.

Proctorville resident named to SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Jonathan Parker, of Proctorville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

SNHU announces Fall 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

• Christopher Music, of Proctorville

• Andrew Morrison, of South Point

• Nicole Orta, of Proctorville

• Kira Kanouse, of South Webster

• Laura Nida, of Proctorville

• Chase Music, of Coal Grove

• Mary Beth Thompson-Wise, of South Point

• Paul Johnson, of Kitts Hill

Workforce Solutions offers foreign language

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that teach participants the fundamentals of learning a new language is now open.

Potential classes include “Beginning Conversational French,” “Conversational Japanese,” “Instant Italian” and “Speed Spanish.”

Classes opens January 12 and classes range from $100 to $115 in price. Each course offers an instructor-led or self-paced option.

Students complete interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.

To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.

For more information, contact robin.harris@kctcs.edu.