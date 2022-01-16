Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

In a game that seemed like a bunch of thoroughbred horses speeding around the track, Ironton coach Chris Barnes knew the Fighting Tigers needed to slip in a brief trotter race.

Ironton was able to cause that brief slow pace in the third quarter by their opponents the Teays Valley Christian Lions which proved just enough to give them a 79-71 win on Saturday.

“The third quarter defense was huge. We went a little box-and-one on (Josiah) Davis for a while. We held them to nine points and that’s what I was happy with,” said Barnes.

“I knew we were going to get out and run and they were going to get out and run. We just needed to hold them down a little bit and get a lead.”

Ironton (4-5) was able to keep pace with a strong team effort led by Matt Sheridan who had 23 points including three 3-point goals, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Braden Schreck had 20 points, Ethan White had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Ty Perkins got 11 points, 3 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

“We played fantastic. Schreck is playing outstanding. White had another double-double. Perkins played his best game yet. He scored 11, had a rebound dunk and a block a shot over the rim. Matt played unbelievable. Everyone we played gave maximum effort and we had to have that to win.,” said Barnes.

Richard Fu came off the bench to score 23 points, West Virginia Mountaineers recruit Josiah Davis had 18 points and Deacon Moles scored 14.

“Teays Valley is a place players go to specifically to play basketball. Compared to their schedule, we’re small change. But we played hard,” said Barnes.

“We were pushing the ball up the court so fast their coach said we were the fastest team they’ve seen and we do that randomly. But it starts wit defense and rebounding.”

Ironton did get a 10-4 lead early only to have Fu come off the bench to score 10 points and put the Lions up 17-15. Moles basket just with three seconds left put the Lions up 19-17.

Moles scored against to start the second quarter and it was 21-17, but Sheridan hit a 3-pointer, Schreck made two foul shots and Sheridan made another trifecta for a 25-23 lead.

Davis scored to tie the score at 27 and Kris Lin connected on 3-of-3 form the one for a 30-27 lead.

But Jason Vance made a free throw and Shaun Terry’s layup tied the game at 30.

White hit a 10-footer and Sheridan made two foul shots for a 34-32 lead. Moles and Sheridan traded 3-pointers and Maki Cary’s 3-pointer gave the Lions a 38-37 lead but Schreck hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Ironton a 40-38 lead at the break.

A layup by White and a rebound dunk by Perkins opened up a 44-38 lead. Schreck had back-to-back baskets as Ironton went up 56-47 at the end of the quarter.

A trey by Perkins put Ironton up 73-60 before Fu’s layup cut the deficit to 73-64. Sheridan went 4-for-4 form the line down the stretch to seal the win.

Ironton visits Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Teays Valley 19 19 9 24 = 71

Ironton 17 23 16 23 = 79

TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-7): Bailey Christian 0 0 0-0 0, Maki Cary 1 1 0-2 5, Kris Lin 3 0 3-3 9, Deacon Moles 4 2 0-2 14, Josiah Davis 7 0 6-8 20, Richard Fu 7 3 0-0 23, Wade Browder 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-53 9-15 71. 3-pt goals: 6-18. Rebounds: 10-O, 12-D = 22. Assists: 13. Steals: 7. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 18. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (4-5): Landen Wilson 1 0 0-1 2, Matt Sheridan 4 3 6-7 23, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Shaun Terry 2 0 1-2 5, Braden Schreck 6 1 5-8 20, Ethan White 5 0 0-0 10, Ty Perkins 4 1 0-0 11, Lincoln Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 3 0 2-3 8. Totals: 30-59 14-21 79. 3-pt goals: 5-15. Rebounds: 11-O, 12-D = 23 (White 12, Perkins 4, Schreck 3). Assists: 18 (Wilson 6, Sheridan 5, Perkins 3, Terry 3). Steals: 11 (White 4, Sheridan 2, Perkins 2). Blocks: 2 (Perkins 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.