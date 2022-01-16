Alaskan Salmon Burgers with Peppered Bacon

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

• Salt and pepper

• 1 box (11.2 ounces)

Trident Seafoods Alaska Salmon Burgers

• 4 cheddar cheese slices

• 4 seeded burger buns, split and toasted

• 4 cups arugula

• 6 strips peppered bacon, cooked

• 12 bread-and-butter pickles, drained

In small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cook salmon burgers according to package directions. When almost cooked through, top each with slice of cheese, cover and cook until melted.

Spread cut sides of buns with mayonnaise and top bottom buns with arugula. Cover with salmon burgers, bacon, pickles and top buns.

Find more healthy seafood recipes at tridentseafoods.com.