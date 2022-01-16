Alexander uses FTs to top Lady Hornets

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — When they say it’s “free,” there’s usually a catch.

When it comes to free throws, the catch is the player has to make them, not just shoot them.

The Alexander Lady Spartans shot 26 free throws and converted 22 as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 45-32 in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown on Saturday.

And the only two contestants for the Lady Spartans were Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks who combined to attempt and make every free throw. Grinstead was 12-of-14 and Meeks 10-of-12 as the duo accounted for 37 of Alexander’s point total.

Meeks scored 8 points and was 4-of-5 at the line while Grinstead had 4 points and was 2-for-2 at the line to help Alexander (8-7) take a 12-7 first quarter lead.

Kaleigh Murphy had 3 points and both Abbey Hicks and Elli Holmes 2 each for Coal Grove (11-4).

Olivia Ohms knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and Trinity Daniels added a basket as the Lady Spartans went up 21-13 at the half.

Holmes and Rylee Harmon scored 2 each as Coal Grove continued to struggle from the field.

The Lady Hornets rallied in the third quarter as Hicks scored 5 points including a 3-pointer while Holmes added 4 points as the Lady Spartans now led just 27-25.

Meeks and Grinstead had all 6 of Alexander’s third quarter points including 4-of-4 at the line.

In the fourth quarter, Meeks hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points — she was 4-of-5 at the line — while Grinstead also had 9 points and was 7-of-8 at the line.

Hicks duplicated her third quarter performance in the fourth and Murphy had the only other basket for the Lady Hornets who were forced to foul.

Hicks finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Hornets who shot just 12-of-42 from the field for 28.5 percent.

Meeks scored 15 and Grinstead 16 for Alexander which shot 8-of-26 from the floor for 31 percent.

Alexander 12 9 6 18 = 45

Coal Grove 7 6 12 7 = 32

ALEXANDER (8-7): Monica Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Trinity Daniels 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Pennington 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 0 2 0-0 6, Ava Hoffer 0 0 0-0 0, Kara Meeks 4 1 10-12 21, Marlee Grinstead 2 0 12-14 16. Totals: 8-26 22-26 45. 3-pt goals: 1. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (11-4): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 0-0 2, Elli Holmes 3 0 2-2 8, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 1-2 1, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 2 0 1-4 5, Abbey Hicks 3 2 0-0 12, Rylee Harmon 0 0 1-3 1, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 12-42 6-13 32. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Holmes.