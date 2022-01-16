Highway patrol urges drivers to slow down

With more snow possible next week and winter weather here for several more, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to allow themselves extra time to reach their destinations and to slow down on the roads.

Lt. Schuldt, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Post, said if your vehicle breaks down or you are involved in a traffic crash, turn on your hazard lights and move

your vehicle off the roadway.

To report a crash, or if you are in need of assistance, remain in the vehicle and call #677.

Schuldt also said that those interested in being a state trooper can call 614-466-4896, or visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.