Hinkle, Allen each drop 30 as Fairland stomps Peebles 90-47

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTROVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons did their own version of 30 for 30.

In this version, Tomi Hinkle and Bree Allen scored 30 points each as the Lady Dragons routed the Peebles Lady Indians 90-47 in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown on Saturday.

Hinkle and Allen were just two of four players in double figures as sisters Reece and Kamryn Barnitz scored 11 points each. As a team, Fairland made 14 3-point goals.

Allen and Hinkle combined for 21 of the Lady Dragons’ points in the first quarter as they took a 26-13 lead. Allen his a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Hinkle had two 3-pointers as she scored 9 points.

Kenzie Morrison scored 6 points and Payton Johnson 5 for Peebles.

Allen had 8 points and Hinkle 6 in the second quarter while Reece Barnitz and Kamryn Barnitz each hit 3-pointers and the lead was 46-24 at the half.

Johnson scored 5 of Peebles 11 points in the quarter.

Hinkle dropped in two more treys and had 8 points while Allen hit a triple and was 5-of-5 at the line for 8 points in the third quarter.

Kamryn Barnitz also had 8 points that included a 3-pointer, Reece Barnitz made her third 3-pointer of the game and Kylee Bruce scored 4 points in the 31-point quarter that gave Fairland (14-2) a 77-42 lead.

Morrison had a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Johnson had a 3-pointer and scored 7.

Hinkle hit her fifth 3-pointer and scored 7 of Fairland’s 13 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Taylor, Allen and Reece Barnitz all added a basket.

Johnson and Morrison combined for 36 points. Johnson had 21 points and Morrison 15 to lead Peebles (7-3).

Peebles 13 11 18 5 = 47

Fairland 26 20 31 13 = 90

PEEBLES (7-3): Natalie Workman 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Maddox 0 1 0-0 3, Marisa Moore 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Rowland 0 0 0-0 0, Emmi Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Lily McFarland 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Morrison 6 1 0-0 15, Payton Johnson 6 1 6-7 21, Abigail Smalley 0 0 0-0 0, Cadence Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Angel Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Summer Bird 2 0 2-2 6. Totals: 15 3 8-9 47. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (14-2): Reece Barnitz 1 3 0-0 11, Makena Black 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Sawyer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 6 4 6-7 30, Tomi Hinkle 5 5 5-7 30, Kamryn Barnitz 2 2 1-1 11, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-2 6. Totals: 18 14 12-17 90. Fouls 10. Fouled out: None.