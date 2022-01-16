Redwomen use strong defensive effort to blast Lady Golden Rockets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Rock Hill Redwomen put 80 points on the scoreboard, but coach Eric Bailey was more impressed with the defense.

The Redwomen crushed the Wellston Lady Golden Rockets 80-29 in Saturday’s Tri-State Hoops Throwdown as Rock Hill gave up just a single basket in each of the third and fourth quarter.

“We played well and shot well offensively, but I was impressed by the fact we were able to stay focused and shut them down with our defense in the second half.,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

“Any time you hold a team to four points in a half, you’re playing well defensively.”

Regardless of the defensive effort, the offense was at its best this season led by Hazley Matthews who scored 30 points to go with 4 assists and 5 steals.

Emma Harper scored 17 points in her first varsity start, Hope Easterlng had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, Hadyn Bailey got 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals while J’lynn Risner hauled down 15 rebounds.

Jenna Johnston scored 8 for Wellston (3-9).

Easterling scored 9 points, Matthews hit a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 at the line and Bailey drained a trifecta as half of her 6 points in the quarter as Rock Hill took a 22-16 lead.

Johnson and Maddie Potts combined for 11 of Wellston’s points.

Matthews had a triple as she scored 11 points and Harper hit a pair of 3-pointers as the lead grew to 46-25 at the half.

Wellston went 7-for-7 at the foul line in the second quarter with Lauren Cheatham getting the lone basket.

Matthews hit her third 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Harper had a triple as she scored 5 points to give Rock Hill a 66-27 third quarter lead.

Harper made her fourth 3-pointer of the game and scored 6 points in the fourth quarter for the Redwomen.

Wellston 16 9 2 2 = 29

Rock Hill 22 24 20 14 = 80

WELLSTON (3-9): Emma Henry 0 0 1-2 1, Sheyanne Landis 0 0 0-0 0, Macie Lambert 0 0 2-2 2, Kimmi Aubrey 1 0 2-2 4, Allison Kilgour 1 0 0-0 2, Jayla Sawyer 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Potts 0 1 2-2 5, Kandy Rinehart 0 0 2-2 2, Jenna Johnston 1 0 6-7 8, Lauren Cheatham 2 0 1-1 5. Totals: 5 1 16-18 29. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (12-3): Hadyn Bailey 1 1 3-7 8, Emma Harper 2 4 1-2 17, Hope Easterling 6 0 2-9 14, Hazley Matthews 6 3 9-9 30, Haleigh Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Brynn Kellogg 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 3 0 3-8 9. Totals: 18 8 15-27 80. Rebounds: 45 (J. Risner 15, Easterling 6, Bailey 6). Assists: 13 (Bailey 4, Matthews 4). Steals: 24 (J. Risner 6, Matthews 5, Bailey 4, Easterling 3, H. Risner 3). Blocks: 3 (Easterling 3). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.