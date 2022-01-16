Slow start costly as Panthers fall to Warriors

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — Teams never like to start a game slow, especially against a good team.

The Chesapeake Panthers couldn’t get started as they fell behind and never recovered in a 63-51 loss to the Eastern Brown Warriors at the Dave Young Classic on Saturday.

Luke Garnett had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points as the Warriors opened up a 14-5 lead in the first quarter.

Levi Blankenship’s 3-pointer and a basket by Ben Bragg was all of Chesapeake’s scoring in the quarter.

The lead went to 32-21 at the half as four different players scored led by Christian Amburgey with 6 points and Garnett with 5.

Blankenship hit another triple and scored 7 points with Dannie Maynard and Braxton Oldaker getting 4 points each.

The Panthers made a run at the Warriors in the third quarter by cutting the deficit to 46-41.

Blankenship heated up in the quarter as he scored 13 points that included three 3-pointers. Bragg had a triple as he scored 5 points.

Trent Hundley scored 8 points and Garnett 6 for Eastern (7-3).

The Panthers had just 10 points in the fourth quarter with Blankenship scoring 6 of the total.

Eastern salted the game away by converting 7-of-11 free throws. Garnett was 4-of-7 and scored 6 points while Christian Hoskins was 2-for-2 and Hundley scored 5 points.

Chesapeake (6-4) was led by Blankenship with a game-high 29 points.

Garnett had 26 points, Hundley 16 and Amburgey 12 for the Warriors.

The Panthers visit Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Chesapeake 5 16 20 10 = 51

Eastern 14 18 14 17 = 63

CHESAPEAKE (6-4): Caleb Cox 0 0 0-1 0, Levi Blankenship 5 5 4-7 29, Dannie Maynard 1 1 3-4 8, Camron Shockley 0 0 0-0 0, J.D. Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Olaker 3 0 0-0 6, Ben Bragg 2 1 1-4 8. Totals: 11 7 8-16 51. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Maynard.

EASTERN BROWN (7-3): Kade Walkup 2 1 0-0 7, Luke Garnett 6 2 8-12 26, Carter Vaughn 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Woollard 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Young 0 0 0-0 0, Christian Hoskins 0 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Haupt 0 0 0-0 0, Don Mynatt 0 0 0-1 0, Luke Haney 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Jimison 0 0 0-0 0, Trent Hundley 6 1 1-2 16, Christian Amburgey 5 0 2-2 12. Totals: 19 4 13-19 63. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.