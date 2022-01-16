Symmes Valley BOE members sworn in

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 16, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Newly-elected Symmes Valley Board of Education member Uriah Cade is sworn into office at Monday’s meeting. For more on Cade, 21, the board’s youngest member, see next month’s edition of the Ironton Tribune’s Profile magazine. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Three took the oath of office on Monday.

Symmes Valley Board of Education President Derek Wilson is sworn in for another term at Monday’s meeting. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Newly-elected Symmes Valley Board of Education member Josh Saunders is sworn into office at Monday’s meeting. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

More Education

S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G it out at bee

School news

Area college students named to Dean’s Lists

ACTC to host MLK event

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Has anyone in your household tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...