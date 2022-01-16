Symmes Valley BOE members sworn in
Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Newly-elected Symmes Valley Board of Education member Uriah Cade is sworn into office at Monday’s meeting. For more on Cade, 21, the board’s youngest member, see next month’s edition of the Ironton Tribune’s Profile magazine. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Three took the oath of office on Monday.
Symmes Valley Board of Education President Derek Wilson is sworn in for another term at Monday’s meeting. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Newly-elected Symmes Valley Board of Education member Josh Saunders is sworn into office at Monday’s meeting. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)