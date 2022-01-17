Boys’ Ohio A.P. basketball poll

Boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

Centerville (17) 11-0 170 Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128

(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128

Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116 Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70 Cin. Elder 12-3 60

(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60

Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52 Sylvania Northview 11-1 28 Upper Arlington 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.

DIVISION II

Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162 Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152 Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124 Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91 Cin. Woodward 9-2 84 Waverly 9-3 65 Akr. Buchtel 7-4 58 Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52 Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31 Huron 11-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18. Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

Versailles (16) 13-0 165 N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144 Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107 Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84 Cols. Africentric 9-3 72 Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70 Cin. Taft (1) 5-4 44 Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29 Cols. Ready 9-2 17

(tie) S. Point 9-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13. <

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

Botkins (15) 13-1 166 Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131 Antwerp 11-1 119 Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103 New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95 Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92 Lucasville Valley 11-1 60 Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43 Malvern 10-2 19 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.