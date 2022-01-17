Boys’ Ohio A.P. basketball poll
Published 9:30 pm Monday, January 17, 2022
Boys basketball poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
- Centerville (17) 11-0 170
- Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128
(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128
- Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116
- Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70
- Cin. Elder 12-3 60
(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60
- Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52
- Sylvania Northview 11-1 28
- Upper Arlington 12-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.
DIVISION II
- Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162
- Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152
- Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124
- Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91
- Cin. Woodward 9-2 84
- Waverly 9-3 65
- Akr. Buchtel 7-4 58
- Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52
- Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31
- Huron 11-1 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18. Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
- Versailles (16) 13-0 165
- N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144
- Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107
- Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94
- Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84
- Cols. Africentric 9-3 72
- Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70
- Cin. Taft (1) 5-4 44
- Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29
- Cols. Ready 9-2 17
(tie) S. Point 9-3 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13. <
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
- Botkins (15) 13-1 166
- Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131
- Antwerp 11-1 119
- Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103
- New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95
- Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92
- Lucasville Valley 11-1 60
- Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43
- Malvern 10-2 19
- McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.