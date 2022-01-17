Boys’ Ohio A.P. basketball poll

Published 9:30 pm Monday, January 17, 2022

By The Associated Press

Boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:

DIVISION I

Team Record    Pts.

  1. Centerville (17) 11-0 170
  2. Pickerington Cent. 11-1 128

(tie) Westerville S. 12-0 128

  1. Kettering Fairmont 13-1 116
  2. Gahanna Lincoln 10-2 70
  3. Cin. Elder 12-3 60

(tie) Fairfield 13-1 60

  1. Lakewood St. Edward 8-2 52
  2. Sylvania Northview 11-1 28
  3. Upper Arlington 12-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.

DIVISION II

  1. Akr. SVSM (14) 9-2 162
  2. Kettering Alter (1) 12-2 152
  3. Bloom-Carroll (1) 13-1 124
  4. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-2 91
  5. Cin. Woodward 9-2 84
  6. Waverly 9-3 65
  7. Akr. Buchtel 7-4 58
  8. Day. Oakwood (1) 10-2 52
  9. Dresden Tri-Valley 8-3 31
  10. Huron 11-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18. Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.

DIVISION III

Team Record    Pts.

  1. Versailles (16) 13-0 165
  2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12-0 144
  3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-2 107
  4. Collins Western Reserve 13-0 94
  5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-2 84
  6. Cols. Africentric 9-3 72
  7. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-2 70
  8. Cin. Taft (1) 5-4 44
  9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 29
  10. Cols. Ready 9-2 17

(tie) S. Point 9-3  17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13. <

DIVISION IV

Team Record    Pts.

  1. Botkins (15) 13-1 166
  2. Glouster Trimble (1) 10-0 131
  3. Antwerp 11-1 119
  4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-0 103
  5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 95
  6. Tiffin Calvert 13-0 92
  7. Lucasville Valley 11-1 60
  8. Richmond Hts. (1) 9-4 43
  9. Malvern 10-2 19
  10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 11-0 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.

 

