Nelsonville Music Festival to return in September

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the annual Nelsonville Music Festival in 2020 and 2021, but the event is set to return this fall.

Organizers announced that the event, typically held in early summer, will take place on Labor Day weekend.

“Even under the best circumstances, there is a mountain of work involved in ensuring any festival venue is ready for artists and audiences. The ongoing pandemic (and related supply chain and labor issues) are among the unprecedented circumstances that have ultimately pushed back our preparation timeline,” festival founder and artistic director Tim Peacock said in a statement. “With these challenges in mind, we are rescheduling NMF 2022 to Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2–4, 2022. On a similar note, we are intentionally scaling back the size of the festival for 2022. You can still expect the same NMF experience, but with reduced capacity to prioritize your health and safety. As we ease into this first year at the new site, there will be a heavier focus placed on our love of discovering and introducing artists that you’ll soon call your favorite band.”

The Nelsonville Music Festival is organized by Stuart’s Opera House and for its first 14 years, took place on the grounds of Hocking College in Nelsonville.

It has attracted artists such as Willie Nelson, the Flaming Lips, Wilco, Jenny Lewis, George Jones, Randy Newman, Emmylou Harris, Neko Case and Courtney Barnett. In addition to the headliners, the festival puts a major focus on attracting local and regional bands, as well as artists for the displays on the grounds.

Lineup and ticket details for this year’s festival will be announced at a later date.