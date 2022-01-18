David Deskins

David Deskins

David Duane Deskins, 81, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Deskins.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow the service at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

