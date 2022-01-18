Erma Scarberry

Erma Scarberry, 60, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Scarberry.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Crown City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.