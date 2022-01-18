Harold Gannon

Dec. 17, 1931–Jan. 14, 2021

Harold Lee Gannon, 90, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.

The Lawrence County native was born Dec. 17, 1931, the son of the late John Gannon and Maria “Mary” Perlick Gannon.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jean “Joy” Gannon, who passed away on March 6, 2017. Harold and Joyce were married Dec. 5, 1955.

Harold was a 1949 graduate of Kitts Hill High School and a United States Air Force veteran.

While in the Air Force, Harold was recognized with the Outstanding Airman Award for being one of the “finest aluminum, magnesium and stainless steel welders in the field.”

Harold retired in 1980 as a shipping foreman from AK Steel (formerly Armco, Inc.). He was a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Harold loved being a papa, tinkering in the garage and watching a good football game with Joyce at his side, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He always had a passion for metal working and learning new things.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by eight sisters, Lexie “Jean” Freier, Betty “Joan” Winger, Lois Sites, Glenna Plymale, Myrtle Hankins, Margaret Sutton, Vada Kitts and Clarene Hammonds; two brothers, John and Billie Gannon; and a step-grandson, Eric Bolton.

He is survived by brother, Ronald (Linda) Gannon; two sons, John (Donna) Gannon, of Franklin Furnace, and Douglas (Tenia) Gannon, of Leesburg; four daughters, Yvonne (Ralph) Colegrove, of Ironton, Laura (Mike) Harley, of Olathe, Kansas, Jenifer (Jeff) Jenkins, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Michelle (Donnie) Hendricks, of Loveland; grandchildren, John (Dawn) Gannon and children, Titus and Scarlett; Ryan (Ashton) Gannon and children, Eli, Griffyn and Vallana, Kalee Joy Gannon and her fiancé, Nick Bakonyi, Edward (Amy) Colegrove and daughter, Madison, Sara Harley, Ellen (Forrest) Goyer, Aaron Jenkins, Vanessa (Andy) Levine, Drew Hendricks, and Tyler Hendricks; step-grandchildren, Jessica Vernatter and son, Jacob (August) Vernatter, Jessica (Tony) Kocica and daughter, Lily Kocica, Tom (Shai) Harley and children, Jaelon Harley and his fiancé Ciera Ayala and Brynn (Gage) Peterson, Matt (Angel) Harley and sons, Milo and Molokai Harley; step-great-grandchildren: Evyn, Ethyn, and Barbara Bolton; and and sisters-in-laws, Dolores Mootz, Willa Jean Mootz and Sheila Mootz.

The family will hold a private celebration of Harold’s life on Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Ronald Dickess officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with Military Rites performed by VFW Post 8850. Extended family and friends are welcome to join the family in paying final respects at Woodland beginning at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be made online www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.