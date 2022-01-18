James Shafer

James “Jimmy” Owen Shafer, 61, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Shafer.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Will Bullock officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.