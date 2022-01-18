Lawrence Chinn

Sept. 10, 1942– Jan. 16, 2022

Lawrence H. (Larry) Chinn, 79, died peacefully at home on Jan. 16, 2022.

Larry was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Ironton, the son of the late Eloise Thacker Chinn and Albert Chinn.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School, attended the Ohio State University and later received his Bachelor’s Degree in education from Ohio University.

Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam era.

He was a baptized member of the First Baptist Church of Ironton.

Larry worked for Bob Evan’s Restaurants, taught at Lawrence Street Elementary School and was a tutor for the Ironton City Schools.

He refereed football games for about 20 years, umpired baseball games and coached at Flora Mac Donald Academy in Red Springs, North Carolina.

He loved all sports and played football, baseball and basketball in high school. Larry continued his baseball career while playing for a USAF team.

In the later years, golf became his passion. He played as often as he could until his health prevented him from doing so.

He was also an avid fan of “his” Ironton Fighting Tigers, The OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Later in life, Larry and his companion, Shirley Lewis, shared their love and created many happy memories together.

After he became ill, Shirley was a devoted and loving companion to Larry, caring for him faithfully.

Preceding him in death along with his parents, is his brother-in-law, Melborn Galliamore; cousins, Thomas R., Donna Henry and Gary and Jeannine Henry Underhill; one aunt, Alice Thacker Stephenson; and his uncle, Royce Thacker.

He is survived by his companion, Shirley Lewis; one sister, Sharon Galliamore; three nieces, Karyn (John), Melody (Brendon), and Melynda (Jamie); two nephews, Steve and Troy; cousins, Royce E. Thacker and Bud Thacker; several great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Services are under the direction of Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.