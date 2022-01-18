Mabel Whitt

Sept. 2, 1920–Jan. 17, 2022

Mabel Rose Roberts Whitt, 101, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, born Sept. 2, 1920, to the late Scott Roberts and Dorsey “Doris” Suttles Roberts, in Grayson, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

She was a sheet metal worker during World War II in Orrville, Ohio, before becoming a homemaker and was later employed at King’s Daughters Hospital.

She was a member of Oldsteam Baptist Church in Wurtland, Kentucky, and was designated as a Kentucky Colonel.

Her love of travel stayed with her late into her life, particularly visiting the Smoky Mountains with her beloved family. She appreciated nature, enjoyed bird watching and loved to spend time in her garden.

She was also a loyal fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.

She was married in April 1945 to Earl Whitt, who preceded her in death in 1982.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Everett Roberts, Vernon Roberts, Paul Roberts, Marvin Roberts and Gene Roberts; and sisters, Dolores Underwood and Louise Green.

She is survived by four children, Rosa Lee Greene, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Joy Hamilton, of Wurtland, Kentucky, Dennie (Shirley) Whitt, of Wurtland, Kentucky, and Beverly Nangle, of Williamston, North Carolina; a sister Ruth Corley, of Flatwoods; Kentucky; grandchildren, Rick (Brooke) Greene, of Waverly, Amy (Mark) Shaffer, of Wurtland, Kentucky, Gary (Ruby) Whitt, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Nancy Walker, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Curtis (Judy) Sturgill, of Williamston, North Carolina, and Daren Whitt, of Lexington, South Carolina; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family members.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to Community Hospice, which provided excellent and loving care.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Carman Funeral Home in Flatwoods, Kentucky, with funeral services Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Tom Melvin officiating.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Grayson, Kentucky.