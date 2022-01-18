U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Biden policies causing inflation surge

The bad news keeps stacking up for President Joe Biden and his total failure to help hardworking Americans who are struggling to make ends meet in his economy.

This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation surged 7 percent over the last 12 months – hitting its highest level in nearly 40 years.

Right now, the price of virtually everything is rapidly increasing, with no end in sight.

Gasoline is up 50 percent in the past year. The price of groceries is skyrocketing – bacon is up 20 percent, eggs are up 11 percent, chicken and fish prices have increased 10 percent each – if you can actually find groceries on store shelves.

President Biden’s policies are failing Americans who simply can’t afford his reckless far-left agenda – this inflation is a huge tax increase on all Americans, but especially on seniors and those on fixed incomes.

President Joe Biden’s reckless government spending, regulatory overreach, and his failure to contain COVID-19 are directly responsible for this rampant inflation.

While he says he wants to help fix this economic crisis (of his own making), his actions tell a different story.

Despite today’s announcement adding to the long list of his economic failures, President Biden is more focused on spreading falsehoods about America’s constitutionally established, state-run voting systems, and is attempting to dilute your vote with a federal takeover of elections.

It’s clear that President Biden and his radical far-left allies don’t care about middle class American families and are focused on one thing – control…control of a rapidly expanding federal government and control of you.

Bill Johnson is a Republican representing the 6th Congressional District, which covers Lawrence County.