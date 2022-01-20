Betty Barnett

Dec. 15, 1935–Jan. 18, 2022

Betty Lou (Cooper) Barnett, 86, of Kitts Hill, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Betty was born Dec. 15, 1935, in South Point, a daughter to the late Nelson Cooper and Nora Marie (Tussey) Littlejohn.

She was also preceded in death in December 1981, by her husband, Earl “Buddy” Barnett.

Betty was a 1953 graduate of Coal Grove High School.

Betty retired in 2010, after 35 years as a school bus driver for Rock Hill Local School District.

She was a former member of the Rock Hill Athletic Booster and a volunteer for the Vesuvius Campground, Wayne National Forest.

Betty enjoyed camping, mowing grass, horseback riding, gardening and meeting with her friends and co-workers at Rock Hill ball games.

Betty was quick to laugh and even quicker to deliver a comeback.

She was a lifetime animal lover of all types and could form special bonds with people of all ages.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Cooper.

She is survived by son, Kirk G. Barnett, of Kitts Hill; two brothers, Bill (Millie) Willis, of Wurtland, Kentucky, and Jim (Norma) Willis, of Decatur; several nieces, nephews and special friends; and over two generations of students who rode her bus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for friends and family will be 5–7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

It is requested all those attending visitation and/or the funeral service to please wear a mask.

To offer the Barnett family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.