KDMC Family Care Center Ironton receives recognition

King’s Daughters is pleased to announce that King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave., was recently recertified as a Patient-Centered Medical Home from The National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The PCMH is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care. PCMHs build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. Many of King’s Daughters primary care locations have earned this recognition for over five years.

“Recognition comes after months of hard work and dedication from our primary care teams,” said Lisa Ashley, director of primary care practices at King’s Daughters. “Our teams worked together to implement and sustain proactive measures to improve the health and quality of care provided to patients.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, call 740-534-0021.