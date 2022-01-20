New faculty members join ACTC

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is excited to announce the hiring of two new faculty members for the Spring 2022 term.

Lori Raybourn, from Ashland, has joined ACTC’s nursing faculty as a lab instructor. She has 25 years of nursing experience, 23 of which are in maternal child health.

“After 25 years of direct care for patients, I’m appreciative of the opportunity that teaching represents,” Raybourn said. “By helping new nurses become the best nurses they can be, I not only get to give thanks for the teachers who made it possible for me to succeed, but also get to have a larger impact on patients for generations to come.”

In addition to being a nurse, she is the mom of two children, ages 19 and 17, a wife, a proud member of the run-like-a-turtle club (training for a half marathon) and a UK basketball fan.

Mike Polley will also join the ACTC faculty as Computer Aided Drafting and Design program coordinator and instructor.

From Ashland, Polley has 27 years of experience in public education.

After retiring in 2018, he served as a STEM consultant for a pre-engineering program on the high school level for one year. He is also a member of the first teacher cohort group for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) and has completed three years with them.

“I’m looking forward to working with students who have chosen a career path and excited to help them achieve their goals,” said Polley. “My goals are simple…to provide the best experience I can for my students and to help them continue to grow and be successful.”