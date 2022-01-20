STEM+M school board to meet Friday

Published 3:33 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

SOUTH POINT — The Governing Board of the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School will meet on at 10 a.m. Friday.

The special board meeting will be held in Tri-State STEM+M’s conference room. This meeting is being called to simply reschedule our January Organizational Board meeting and will be for general purposes.

This notice is given in order to comply with Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 regarding public notice of meetings of public bodies.

 

 

