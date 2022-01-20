Vintage cheer

Published 1:55 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Heath Harrison

LEFT: The 1962 Symmes Valley High School varsity cheerleading squad was comprised of, front, from left, Sandra Fuller, Diana Hayes and Cheryl Williams, back, Ruthie Fliehman, Shirley Criswell and Patty Wall née Shafer. Wall donated her uniform to the school at a game on Jan. 8. (Yearbook photo courtesy of Alisha Wilson) RIGHT: Former Symmes Valley High School cheerleader Patty Wall, with her granddaughter Makenzie Daniels, a current Viking cheerleader who is wearing a Waterloo Wonders uniform from the predecessor school. Wall donated her 1962 cheerleading uniform to the school at a game on Jan. 8. (Photo courtesy of Robert Stevens of The Gold Studio.)

Symmes Valley High School received a special donation at a recent game.

Patty Wall gave her 1962 cheerleading uniform to the school on Jan. 8. Wall was a member of the squad in 1962, the first year the consolidated school opened. She continued to wear the uniform for the 1963 school year, Alisha Wilson, the school’s current cheer coach, said.

“We’ll put it in the display case with the cheer trophies,” Wilson said.

Wall’s granddaughter, Makenzie Daniels, is a current cheerleader for the Vikings.

Principal Darrell Humphreys thanked Wall for her donation.

“We are pleased that Patty made this special donation to the school,” he said. “She is a true Viking in every sense of the word. We look forward to displaying it for years to come, so that others may enjoy it and remember Patty.”

