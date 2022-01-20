Vintage cheer

Symmes Valley High School received a special donation at a recent game.

Patty Wall gave her 1962 cheerleading uniform to the school on Jan. 8. Wall was a member of the squad in 1962, the first year the consolidated school opened. She continued to wear the uniform for the 1963 school year, Alisha Wilson, the school’s current cheer coach, said.

“We’ll put it in the display case with the cheer trophies,” Wilson said.

Wall’s granddaughter, Makenzie Daniels, is a current cheerleader for the Vikings.

Principal Darrell Humphreys thanked Wall for her donation.

“We are pleased that Patty made this special donation to the school,” he said. “She is a true Viking in every sense of the word. We look forward to displaying it for years to come, so that others may enjoy it and remember Patty.”