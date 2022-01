Bernida Wagoner

Bernida C. Wagoner, 50, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.