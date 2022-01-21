Nancy Sue Dennin

July 4, 1940_ Jan. 20, 2022

Nancy Sue Dennin (Susie Hunt), of Ironton, formerly of Ashland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan 20, 2022, at Hospice Care Center, Ashland.

She was married to the late Jack Dennin, of Ironton on Dec. 10, 1960.

Sue was born to the late Fred Sr. and Ruth Williams Hunt on July 4,1940. She graduated from Ashland High School. She is also preceded in death by her son, Jack Richard Dennin; sister, Emma Jane Harper (Kelly Harper); and brothers Don Hunt, Fred Hunt and Bill Hunt.

She is survived by two daughters, Jane Dennin Tackett (Roy Tackett), of Flatwoods, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton; and Julie Dennin Johnson, of Ironton.

She was a member of Wildwood Church of God, loved playing piano and babysitting with children in her younger years, where she got the name “Mimi” from a special child, Kelli Rose.

“Mimi”stuck with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who survive her, Halee Hilgenberg Holbert (Travis Holbert), Hayden Holbert, Chelsey Tackett Clere (Josh Fetty), Jasper Clere, Brea Tackett Boggs and Wilder Boggs.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hunt, of Ashland, Kentucky.

She is also survived by extended family, Terry Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Though she is no longer with us, her joy for life and her family kept her thriving. She will be missed.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

To offer the Dennin family condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.