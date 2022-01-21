Symmes Valley BOE member to serve on state board

The president of the Symmes Valley school board has been selected to represent the region on Ohio School Boards Association.

Derek Wilson, who was sworn for a new term on the Symmes Valley Board last week, will take part in the group, which meets four times a year and sets education policy for the state.

“I’m really looking forward to serving,” Wilson said.

The Ohio School Boards Association was founded in 1955 and is the state association for elected school board members.