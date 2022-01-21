Tammy Crank

Tammy Kaye Crank, 48, of Ironton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Richard “Rick” Crank, whom she married May 23, 1992.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Denny Hankins officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of the service. Burial to follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery.

