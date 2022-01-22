ARTS AND CULTURE: The Drifters set for Paramount tonight

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups, is once again touring the U.S., with a stop at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland set for tonight.

From their inception in the early 1950s and up until recently, The Drifters has a symbiotic relationship with Rock & Roll legend George Treadwell, who discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn and Nina Simone.

The Treadwell Family was there when the original Drifters formed and was responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits that has made them the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine.

Through an historical journey, which included no less than five legendary lead singers, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Clyde McPhatter and Ben E. King, the group’s ongoing story has covered the entire spectrum of Rock & Roll.

They were the first musical group to include string instruments into Rhythm & Blues music with their hauntingly beautiful song, “There Goes My Baby.” They were the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, “Up On The Roof.” They were the first African American vocal group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Along with fellow inductees the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Supremes, the Drifters were in the first class of Rock & Roll legends to be initiated into the Hall of Fame. Their classic tune “Under The Boardwalk” is the most played R & B record of all time. 20 other million sellers followed.

Their songs have been penned by such historic songwriters as Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Carol King, Jerry Goffen and Phil Spector. They have played at the White House on three different occasions, give a benefit concert in Berlin the day the wall fell, performed for the Pope, the queen of England, Nelson Mandella and toured the world for the USO in three different war zones from Korea to Iraq. And behind it all was George Treadwell and his family, guiding the career of this historic group.

The Treadwell family will be coming out of retirement to put together an historic reunion at U.S. facilities as The Drifters return to their roots with their latest American tour. It’s been a while since the group toured the country, but they are gearing up for a monumental celebration of their 50 year catalogue.

Tickets are on sale now at ParamountArtsCenter.com or through the Box Office by calling 606-694-9784 or visiting https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4335985/the-drifters-ashland-paramount-arts-center.

Tickets range from $20-$40. The show is set for 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.