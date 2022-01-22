Fairland survives Portsmouth upset bid in 2OT

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — The Fairland Dragons are still leading the Ohio Valley Conference, but their opponents are making them work extra hard for it.

After an earlier 88-86 double overtime win this season against Chesapeake, the Dragons had to rally for a 69-61 double overtime win over the Portsmouth Trojans on Friday.

The Trojans were up 15-14 in the first quarter as Dariyonne Bryant had 5 points as he and Tyler Duncan each hit 3-pointers. J.D. Thacker scored 7 for the Dragons.

Portsmouth pulled away to a 35-26 halftime lead as Bryant nailed a triple and scored 9 points and Kenny Sanderlin scored 6.

Aiden Porter, Chase Allen and Thacker all hit pointers for the Dragons in the quarter.

Each team scored 8 points in the third quarter as the Trojans held onto a 43-34 lead.

Bryant scored 4 points while Will Davis and Porter hit 3-pointers for Fairland in the quarter.

Portsmouth (5-8, 2-6) continued to struggle offensively with just 9 points in the fourth quarter opening the door for a Fairland comeback.

Porter scored 9 points and Allen had 7 points including a trey as the Dragons tied the game at 52.

Each team scored 7 points in the first overtime.

Porter hit a 3-pointer with Allen and Davis getting a basket in the first overtime for Fairland

Sanderlin had 5 points including 3-for-5 at the line.

Between Porter and Allen the Dragons were 8-of-9 from the foul line in the second overtime. Porter had 6 points and was 4-of-5 from the line while Allen was 4-for-4 on free throw attempts.

Devin Lattimore had the lone basket for the Trojans in the second extra stanza.

Porter scored a game-high 27 points for Fairland (13-3, 6-1). Allen had 18 points and Thacker added 13.

Thacker also had 14 rebounds while Porter had 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Bryant led Portsmouth with 20 p outs and 8 rebounds. Sanderlin got 18 points and 6 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Fairland will host South Point and Portsmouth visits Rock Hill.

Fairland 14 12 8 18 7 10 = 69

Portsmouth 15 20 8 9 7 2 = 61

FAIRLAND (13-3, 6-1): Will Davis 2-4 1-2 0-0 7, Aiden Porter 5-11 3-12, 8-10 27, J.D. Thacker 6-11 0-2 1-1 13, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Allen 3-7 2-6 6-6 18, Steeler Leap 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-61 15-17 69. 3-pt goals: 6-25. Rebounds: 43 (Thacker 14, Porter 11, Davis 6). Assists: 10 (Allen 4, Porter 4). Steals: 5 (Porter 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (5-8, 2-6): Devin Lattimore 3-6 0-0 0-2 6, Darwin Spence 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Dariyonne Bryant 7-12 2-6 0-0 20, Tyler Duncan 0-0 2-7 0-0 6, Kenny Sanderlin 6-9 0-0 6-11 18, Cooper Moore 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Deandre Berry 2-4 1-4 0-1 7. Totals: 25-55 6-15 61. 3-pt goals: 5-18. Rebounds: 26 (Bryant 8, Sanderlin 6). Assists: 2 (Bryant, Sanderlin). Steals: 1 (Lattimore). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.