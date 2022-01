FOOD: Tuna Pasta Casserole, Banana Walnut Pancakes

Tuna Pasta Casserole

• 4 ounces dried whole-wheat rotini pasta (about 1 1/2 cups)

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 16 ounces frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

• 1 pouch (11 ounces) low-sodium chunk light tuna

• 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) low-fat, low-sodium condensed cream of chicken soup

• 1/2 cup chopped roasted red bell peppers

• 1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half

• 1 teaspoon all-purpose, salt-free seasoning blend

• 3/4 cup crushed low-sodium, whole-grain crackers

• 1/4 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

Banana Walnut Pancakes

• 2 cups Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake Mix

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 2 eggs

• 2 tablespoons oil

• 2 bananas, mashed

Homemade Whipped Cream:

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 2 tablespoons sugar

Toppings:

• 1 banana, sliced, for topping

• 2 jars (5 ounces each) walnuts in syrup

• 24 ounces Pearl Milling Company Syrup

Place skillet over medium heat.

In large bowl, stir pancake mix, milk, eggs, oil and mashed bananas.

Spread 1/4 cup pancake batter on skillet. When pancake begins to bubble, use spatula to flip. Cook until golden brown on each side. Repeat with remaining batter.

To make whipped cream: In small bowl, whip heavy cream and sugar until thickened.

Top pancakes with homemade whipped cream, banana slices, walnuts and syrup.

For more breakfast ideas, visit pearlmillingcompany.com