Hornets find their offense in win over Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Will the real Coal Grove Hornets please stand up.

After scoring just 27 points on Wednesday, the Hornets came back to beat the Rock Hill Redmen 57-49 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Trevor Hankins hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points as Coal Grove took an 11-9 first quarter lead.

Lane Smith and Brayden Adams scored 4 points each for the Redmen.

Landon Davis had a 3-pointer and foul shot while Braxton Horn also hit a trey in the second quarter as the Hornets extended the lead to 23-18 at the half.

Owen Hankins scored 5 points for Rock Hill (5-8, 2-7).

The Redmen made a comeback in the third quarter to tie the game at 36-all as Noah Doddridge scored 6 points, Braydon Malone had 5 points and Hankins hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Hunter Staton scored all 7 of his points in the third quarter including a 3-pointer and Owen Johnson had 4 points for the Hornets.

But Hankins asserted himself again in the fourth quarter with 9 points including a 3-pointer and 2-for-2 at the foul line, Johnson scored 6 points and Davis was 4-for-4 at the line as the Hornets outscored the Redmen 21-13.

Adams hit a trey and scored 5 points while Hankins and Doddridge had 4 points each.

Hankins finished with a game-high 18 points and Johnson scored 12 for the Hornets (5-8, 3-5).

Hankins scored 15 points and Doddridge had 12 for the Redmen.

On Saturday, Coal Grove is at New Boston and Rock Hill will host Symmes Valley. On Tuesday, Coal Grove will host Ironton and Rock Hill entertains Portsmouth.

Coal Grove 11 12 13 21 = 57

Rock Hill 9 9 18 13 = 49

COAL GROVE (5-8, 3-5): Trevor Hankins 5 2 2-2 18, Landon Davis 0 1 5-6 8, Hunter Staton 2 1 0-0 7, Owen Johnson 5 0 2-3 12, Braxton Horn 1 1 0-1 5, Perry Kingrey 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 16 5 8-12 57. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (5-8, 2-7): Noah Doddridge 4 1 1-2 12, Owen Hankins 4 1 4-6 15, Brayden Adams 3 1 0-0 9, Trenton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Victor Day 0 0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 3 0 1-1 7, Lane Smith 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 17 3 6-9 49. Fouls 13. Fouled out: None.