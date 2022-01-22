OVRDC will have county caucus meeting on Feb. 1

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will be holding its annual county caucus reorganization meetings for Lawrence County at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Commissioners Office of the Court House, 111 S. Fourth St., Ironton.

The caucus meeting will be conducted by OVRDC executive director John Hemmings and major items on the agenda include review and revise caucus membership, select executive committee members and select a project review and loan review committee member.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is a regional partnership dedicated to the development of southern Ohio.

OVRDC coordinates federal, state, and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties including Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Established in 1967, the OVRDC helps with economic and community development, project development/coordination/ finance, transportation planning, mapping and data resources and small business gap lending.

OVRDC serves as a local development district for the Appalachian Regional Commission and as an economic development district for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration.

OVRDC is also an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Regional Transportation Planning Organization.