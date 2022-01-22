Pointers go cold in loss to Blue Devils

Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — If you don’t score, you don’t win many.

The South Point Pointers’ offense almost didn’t score in the fourth quarter which allowed the Gallipolis Blue Devils to rally for a 48-39 Ohio Valley Conference win on Friday.

“We had a little more energy tonight but we just couldn’t score in the fourth quarter,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We had couple of costly turnovers and gave up a couple of rebounds late.”

Gallipolis took an 11-8 first quarter lead as Zane Loveday and Isaac Clary — who left the game early in the second quarter due to an injury — scored 4 points each.

South Point came back to cut the lead to 26-25 at the half as Caleb Schneider hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Mason Kazee scored 5 points and Malik Pegram got all 4 of his points.

Carson Call had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Wesley Saunders got 4 points in the quarter for Gallipolis.

South Point took a 36-34 lead after three quarters as Schneider had 4 of the Pointers 11 total.

Brody Fellure and Loveday scored 4 each to account for all the Gallipolis total in the third.

But the Pointers managed just three foul shots in the fourth quarter while Loveday drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points to lead the comeback win.

Schneider had a game-high 14 points while Kazee scored 9 for the Pointers (9-5, 6-3).

Loveday led the Blue Devils with 13 points while Fellure scored 10.

On Tuesday, South Point visits Fairland and Gallipolis will host Portsmouth.

Gallipolis 11 15 8 14 = 48

South Point 8 17 11 3 = 39

GALLIPOLIS (10-2, 4-2): Kenyon Franklin 2 0 2-4 6, Wesley Saunders 3 0 0-0 6, Carson Wamsley 0 0 1-2 1, Brody Fellure 3 0 4-7 10, Carson Call 2 1 1-2 6, Zane Loveday 5 1 0-2 13, Isaac Clary 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 17 2 8-17 48. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (9-5, 6-3): Caleb Schneider 5 1 1-3 14, Jake Adams 1 0 2-2 4, Mason Kazee 4 0 1-2 9, Malik Pegram 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 1-2 1, Xander Dornon 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 15 1 5-9 39. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.