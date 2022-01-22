Reds sign 3 quality players in international free market

CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, the Reds added even more depth to its growing farm system with the signing of a new batch of talent in the International free agent market.

Cincinnati announced the signing of 10 International free agents, ranging in ages from 16-18. Three of the signees were ranked among MLB Pipeline’s top 50 available International free agents, highlighted by shortstop Ricardo Cabrera.

A 17-year-old from Venezuela, Cabrera was ranked No. 3 in the class by MLB Pipeline and is already receiving rave reviews from scouts for his potential at the plate.

Joining Cabrera among the Top 50 signees for the Reds is fellow Venezuelan shortstop Anthuan Valencia, who was ranked No. 32. Also 17 years old, Valencia is more known for his glovework and also has earned an early reputation as a leader, as evidenced by his nickname – “El Capitan.”

The third signee among the Top 50 is outfielder Esmith Pineda from Panama, who was rated No. 49. Another 17-year-old, Pineda is said to have good power potential as a corner outfielder, also boasting a strong arm that could fit well as a right fielder in the future.