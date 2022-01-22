Short-handed Ironton falls at Wheelersburg

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WHEELERSBURG — Maybe the Ironton Fighting Tigers should stop wearing their orange uniforms.

Ironton wore its orange uniforms on Friday at Chesapeake and Saturday at Wheelersburg and both teams had red-hot shooting performances that resulted in losses including 62-51 against the Pirates.

“We just have to get a better start. That’s been an Achilles heel the last two games we’ve lost. We don’t quit. These two teams shot unbelievable. Some of that in the first quarter was on us. I thought we looked a little tired and flat from last night,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

Wheelersburg was 29-of-58 from the field for 50 percent.

The Pirates (7-8) opened the game with a 10-2 run and were able to take an 18-6 first quarter lead.

Ironton’s Ethan White had a runout layup to start the second quarter and then came up with a steal that he turned into a layup to make it 18-10.

Eli Swords 3-pointer put the Pirates up 21-10, Tyler Summer made a foul shot, Swords followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Summer hit a 3-pointer for a 30-10 lead with 3:40 left in the half.

Perkins scored to end the run with 2:10 to go in the half but the Fighting Tigers trailed 36-15 at the half.

Swords hit two more 3-pointers and Cooper McKenzie had 6 points as the Pirates extended the lead to 55-31.

Landen Wilson hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points while White and Perkins had 4 each as the Ironton offense finally came to life.

The Fighting Tigers wouldn’t roll over and quit as they outscored the Pirates 26-13 in the fourth quarter.

Perkins hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Schreck scored 10 points including a 3-pointer as Ironton got 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Swords hit his fifth 3-pointer and scored 5 points as five different players scored in the quarter for the Pirates.

“That was a horrible first half for us. But the guys gave a good effort and never quit. We just have to get some guys healthy and get back at it,” said Barnes.

The Fighting Tigers had only 8 varsity players and all 5 jayvee starters were missing due to COVID.

Perkins had 17 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks for Ironton. Schreck scored 14 while White had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds along with 2 steals.

Swords scored 19 points. Sommer 16 and McKenzie 12 for the Pirates.

Ironton has a grueling week ahead with four games in five days. The Fighting Tigers will host South Point on Tuesday, visit Gallipolis on Wednesday, Coal Grove on Friday and Fairland on Saturday.

Ironton 6 9 16 26 = 57

Wheelersburg 18 18 19 13 = 68

IRONTON (5-7): Landen Wilson 1 1 1-2 6, Matt Sheridan 0 0 1-2 1, Aaron Masters 1 1 0-0 5, C.J. Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Schreck 5 1 1-2 14, Ethan White 4 0 4-5 12, Ty Perkins 4 2 3-4 17, Jaxon Vance 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 21-49 10-15 57. 3-pt goals: 5-17. Rebounds: 6-O, 21-D = 27 (White 13, Wilson 4). Assists: 10 (Sheridan 3, Wilson 2). Steals: 9 (Perkins 2, White 2, Vance 2). Blocks: 4 (Perkins 2). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 5. Fouled out; None.

WHEELERSBURG (7-8): Braxton Rase 1 0 0-0 2, Connor Estep 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Clark 3 0 0-0 6, Nolan Wright 3 1 0-0 9, Eli Swords 1 5 2-2 19, Jackson Schwamburger 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Sommer 6 1 1-2 16, Cooper McKenzie 6 0 0-0 12, Kaden Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Zavier Stanley 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 29-58 3-5 68. 3-pt goals: 7-22. Rebounds: 5-O, 24-D = 29. Assists: 15. Steals: 8. Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.