Trio score 16 to lead Hornets by New Boston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — It was the Coal Grove Hornets Sweet 16 party.

No, not a birthday party but a scoring party as Trevor Hankins, Perry Kingrey and Owen Johnson each scored 16 points to lead the Hornets to a 59-46 win over the New Boston Tigers on Saturday.

Johnson had 6 points and Hankins hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Hornets took a 20-9 first quarter lead.

Devin Allard hit a 3-pointer for the Tigers (5-7).

Kingrey scored 6 points and Hankins hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points to push the lead to 35-19 at the half.

Brady Voiers and Grady Jackson had 4 points each for New Boston.

Myles Beasley got the hot hand and hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 7 points while Voiers had 6 points as New Boston cut the deficit to 47-35 after three quarters.

Kingrey pumped in 8 points for the Hornets.

Johnson took over in the fourth quarter with 8 points as Coal Grove added a point to its lead.

Grady Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 of his 13 points in the quarter for the Tigers.

Coal Grove visits Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Coal Grove 20 15 12 12 = 59

New Boston 9 10 16 11 = 46

COAL GROVE (6-8): Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stuntebeck 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Hankins 1 4 2-3 16, Landon Davis 0 0 0-1 0, Hunter Staton 2 0 4-5 8, Owen Johnson 8 0 0-0 16, Braxton Horn 0 1 0-0 3, Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Perry Kingrey 8 0 0-0 16. Totals: 19 5 6-9 59. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (5-7): Devin Allard 0 1 0-0 3, Grady Jackson 2 2 3-6 13, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 3 2 0-0 12, Mark Rivers 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackson 3 0 0-0 6, Brady Voiers 3 0 7-9 12, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5 10-15 46. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.