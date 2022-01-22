Troopers seize $60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl in Scioto County

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

During a Jan. 12 traffic stop, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 600 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $60,000. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 600 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $60,000.

On Jan. 12, at 11:59 a.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the driver, criminal indicators were observed. Consent to search the vehicle was requested by troopers and granted by the driver. During the consent search, troopers located 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed under the vehicle.

The driver, Candace D. Guice, 23, Ecorse, Mich., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

 

