Two dead in Perry Township fire

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two people were reported dead following a fire at a Perry Township residence on Wednesday night.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin confirmed that the blaze was reported to 911 shortly after 11 p.m.

The home was located on County Road 56. Names of victims have not been released.

Crews from Perry Township, South Point and Fayette Township’s fire departments responded to the fire.

Perry Township assistant fire chief Larry Anderson said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.